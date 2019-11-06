Continuing a 48-year-old tradition, Nova Scotia is sending Boston a 45-foot white spruce tree for the holidays as a thank you gift to the city for sending help after thousands were killed in the 1917 Halifax Explosion, officials announced Wednesday.
The 60-year-old tree was donated by Desmond Waithe and Corina Saunders of Black Point, Pictou County, Nova Scotia, Canada. The tree will be cut down Nov. 13 and begin its 684-mile journey to Boston Common, the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry said in a statement.
“The Tree for Boston is about gratitude, friendship, and harmony,” Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin said in the statement. “We continue to honour Boston for their kindness during our time of need following the Halifax Explosion 102 years ago.”
Advertisement
Two ships collided in Halifax Harbour on Dec. 6, 1917, causing an explosion that killed 2,000 people and left hundreds more injured or homeless, according to the department. Boston quickly responded by sending medical personnel and supplies.
After being cut, the tree will head to Halifax for a send-off parade Nov. 15 and 16, and then to Boston Common. The festivities will begin in Boston Common on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. with the tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.
“We are very proud and honoured to have our tree represent Nova Scotia in this year’s tradition of Tree for Boston,” Waithe said in the statement. “It is important to remember our past and recognize Boston for all their support during a tough moment in Nova Scotia’s history.”
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.