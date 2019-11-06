Continuing a 48-year-old tradition, Nova Scotia is sending Boston a 45-foot white spruce tree for the holidays as a thank you gift to the city for sending help after thousands were killed in the 1917 Halifax Explosion, officials announced Wednesday.

The 60-year-old tree was donated by Desmond Waithe and Corina Saunders of Black Point, Pictou County, Nova Scotia, Canada. The tree will be cut down Nov. 13 and begin its 684-mile journey to Boston Common, the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry said in a statement.

“The Tree for Boston is about gratitude, friendship, and harmony,” Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin said in the statement. “We continue to honour Boston for their kindness during our time of need following the Halifax Explosion 102 years ago.”