First lady Melania Trump visited Boston Medical Center late Wednesday morning to highlight a treatment program for infants born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome as part of her “Be Best” initiative.

About 250 hospital employees earlier had said they would protest the scheduled visit. Organizers of the protest said they were concerned that a photo opportunity highlighting BMC’s work with a vulnerable population could send the wrong message to patients — especially immigrants who are worried about the Trump administration’s enforcement policies.

On Wednesday, as the first lady arrived, a group could indeed be seen gathering outside to demonstrate against her visit.

Here are photos from the protest.

First lady Melania Trump arrived at Boston Medical Center.
First lady Melania Trump arrived at Boston Medical Center. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
AFP via Getty Images
First lady Melania Trump, left, spoke with pediatrician Eileen Costello, front right, as US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, behind center, looked on during a visit to Boston Medical Center.
First lady Melania Trump, left, spoke with pediatrician Eileen Costello, front right, as US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, behind center, looked on during a visit to Boston Medical Center.Steven Senne/AP/Associated Press
Melania Trump listened to doctors during a round table at Boston Medical Center.
Melania Trump listened to doctors during a round table at Boston Medical Center.AFP via Getty Images
Melania Trump and Alex Azar listened to BMC officials.
Melania Trump and Alex Azar listened to BMC officials.AFP via Getty Images