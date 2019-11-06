First lady Melania Trump visited Boston Medical Center late Wednesday morning to highlight a treatment program for infants born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome as part of her “Be Best” initiative.

About 250 hospital employees earlier had said they would protest the scheduled visit. Organizers of the protest said they were concerned that a photo opportunity highlighting BMC’s work with a vulnerable population could send the wrong message to patients — especially immigrants who are worried about the Trump administration’s enforcement policies.

On Wednesday, as the first lady arrived, a group could indeed be seen gathering outside to demonstrate against her visit.