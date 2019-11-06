“The suspects are members of a crew believed responsible for thefts from vehicles in several communities,” State Police wrote in a statement.

Around 7 p.m., State Police and Dedham officers who were surveilling a location in that town approached two occupied vehicles, an Audi and a Chevrolet Suburban, before the drivers fled in the cars, authorities said.

One suspect is in custody as police in several communities search for others wanted in connection to car thefts and three separate crashes in Sharon and North Attleborough on Tuesday evening, State Police said.

Around 8 p.m., Sharon police tweeted an alert warning the community.

“If you see anyone walking nearby or in a odd location, please call 911. There are many officers on scene and on patrol and we will update as soon as we are able,” Sharon police said.

About 8:20 p.m., a State Police K-9 unit approached a Jeep Compass outside Sharon High School, but the operator fled in the car and drove it onto Route 95 southbound, State Police said.

The Jeep later crashed near Exit 4 in North Attleborough, State Police said.

The drivers of the Audi and the Chevrolet crashed separately in Sharon, one on Cottage Street and the other on Beach Street, and then fled on foot, State Police said.

Authorities established a perimeter and began searching the area for the suspects, State Police said.

One man was found with injuries and transported in police custody to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, according to a statement.

Authorities are searching for the other suspects.

Massachusetts State Police, Sharon police, Hanover police, Braintree police, and North Attleborough police are investigating the incidents.

