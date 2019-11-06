“The chemical in question was Phenol, which causes a burning sensation, and 6-8 people were transported to South Shore Hospital as a precautionary measure,” the tweet said.

Phenol, an antiseptic and disinfectant, was spilled at Harvard Vanguard at 111 Grossman Drive, Braintree police said in a tweet at 1:47 p.m.

At least six people were taken to the hospital after a chemical spill triggered a hazmat situation at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Braintree on Wednesday afternoon, Braintree police said.

Atrius Health, which owns Harvard Vanguard, said in a tweet at 1:43 p.m. that it closed the medical office for the rest of the day.

Advertisement

“Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments and the job fair scheduled for today has been postponed,” Atrius Health said in another tweet.

The safety of our patients and staff is our highest priority. Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments and the job fair scheduled for today has been postponed. — Atrius Health (@atriushealth) November 6, 2019

Exposure to phenol can cause such symptoms as severe as liver and kidney damage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Phenol may cause irritation to the skin, eyes, nose, throat, and nervous system . . . Severe exposure can cause liver and/or kidney damage, skin burns, tremor, convulsions, and twitching,” the CDC said. “Workers may be harmed from exposure to phenol. The level of harm depends upon the dose, duration, and work being done.”

The @BraintreeMAFD is investigating a hazardous material spill which occurred at Harvard Vanguard on Grossman Drive.



The chemical in question was Phenol, which causes a burning sensation, and 6-8 people were transported to South Shore Hospital as a precautionary measure. — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) November 6, 2019

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.