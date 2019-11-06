“Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, today announced her retirement to members of the Department effective November 15,” Procopio wrote. “... Colonel Gilpin, 49, was named Superintendent/Colonel in November 2017 and has overseen the implementation of a wide slate of reforms and initiatives within the Department.”

State Police Col. Kerry A. Gilpin is stepping down as the leader of an agency rocked by multiple scandals, authorities said Wednesday.

Procopio also included a statement from Thomas Turco, head of the state Secretary of Public Safety and Security.

“Over the course of a distinguished 25-year career, Kerry Gilpin has committed herself to the most fundamental work of law enforcement: protecting the public, serving the community, and advancing the interests of justice inside and outside the Department of State Police,” Turco said. “As colonel, she has implemented meaningful, lasting changes at every level of the Department, and I am grateful for her service and wish her the very best in her retirement.”

Cases of trooper misconduct plunged the State Police force into crisis after crisis during her nearly two-year tenure atop the agency. Throughout, she has kept a remarkably low profile, and repeatedly refused to answer questions about the lax oversight, systemic cultural problems, and corruption cited by federal prosecutors and others.

Criticism of the department has come from all corners, including a federal judge who called the fraud scandal a widespread “conspiracy,” and questioned why prosecutors didn’t pursue charges typically used against mobsters.

During Gilpin’s tenure, recruitment and promotion practices have come under fire following complaints of discrimination and revelations the agency hired an admitted drug dealer as a trooper. Department officials have hidden, destroyed, and lost track of records that could have exposed wrongdoing. The department’s head of payroll pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the agency.

The biggest scandal centers on 46 troopers who were implicated in a widespread payroll fraud scheme, 10 of whom have been criminally charged. An internal probe — which was initiated months before Gilpin became colonel but officials say she expanded — flagged the troopers. Gilpin referred the case to prosecutors.

Years before the fraud became public, department leaders, including Gilpin, when she was an internal inspector, encountered a host of warning signs, but there’s scant evidence they acted to address them.

In a brief phone interview with the Globe last year, Gilpin, whose annual salary is $241,845, acknowledged noticing potential problems as an internal inspector, but said her role then was merely to document the issues, which she did.

Gilpin, 49, joined the State Police in 1994, having turned to a career in law enforcement after the 1986 murder of her sister, Tracy, whose killing went long unsolved until an arrest was made four months after Gilpin became colonel.

A sergeant in 2013, she was promoted several times in subsequent years. In her last role, she was a deputy division commander overseeing internal affairs and the State Police training academy.

But her ascension to the top of the 2,200-member force wasn’t expected, not even by her.

In late 2017, e-mails indicate, Gilpin was on vacation in the Dominican Republic when news broke that then-colonel Richard McKeon and other top commanders had ordered troopers to scrub embarrassing information from an arrest report concerning a judge’s daughter. McKeon resigned, and Gilpin was sworn in as colonel the following week.

She was surprised to be offered the top job, according to a story in the Harvard Gazette, a publication of the university’s public relations office. Gilpin completed an executive education program at Harvard in 2017, and the program named her its leader of the year in 2018.

State Representative Christopher M. Markey e-mailed Gilpin after she appeared at a March 2018 press conference announcing allegations of widespread overtime fraud: “I know these are difficult times but consider yourself as the ‘correction’ for years of avoiding issues.”

In a phone interview month, Markey said he still thought Gilpin was doing a good job.

“Right now you need someone who’s a do-er and she’s doing,” said Markey, adding that “she’s spending more time fixing things.”

Matt Stout and Matthew Rocheleau of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.