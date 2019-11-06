“Exact charges will be stated at the arraignment, Procopio said in an e-mail.

The three Providence men — Kemoni L. Mitchell, 21; Joshua D. Tangui, 26; and Marcos A. Torres, 24 — are allegedly part of a group that is responsible for thefts of vehicles, tires, and rims in several communities south of Boston, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.

Three suspected members of a Rhode Island “auto theft crew” are scheduled to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on charges connected to car thefts and crashes that happened in Sharon and North Attleborough Tuesday night, State Police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m. State Police troopers and officers conducting surveillance at a location in Sharon approached two suspect vehicles — an Audi and a Chevrolet Suburban — that then fled the scene. Both vehicles crashed separately in Sharon — one on Cottage Street and the other on Beach Street — an dthe suspects then fled on foot, according to Procopio.

One male suspect was located nearby by a Sharon Police K-9 unit, was taken into custody and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. At approximately 8:20 p.m., State Police and Sharon police officers located a Jeep Compass outside Sharon High School. The Jeep then fled onto Route 95 southbound with police in pursuit, Procopio said in a statement.

The Jeep then crashed on Route 95 near Exit 4 in North Attleborough and the suspects fled on foot.

Procopio said two more suspects were captured overnight by Sharon police. Several vehicles were also recovered from the overnight crashes and were taken to State Police facilities as part of the ongoing investigation, he said.

“At least one additional suspect — who fled in the Jeep Compass down Route 95 and fled on foot after crashing in North Attleboro — was not located despite a several-hour long search,” Procopio said in an e-mail. “That suspect or suspects are the focus of ongoing investigation.”

