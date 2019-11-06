Adam Curtis Williams, 33, whom authorities previously named as a person of interest in the case, was arrested on a theft warrant and was in the process of being transported to Kleberg County from Houston Wednesday evening, said Chief Deputy Jaime Garza of that county’s sheriff’s office. He said Wednesday that Williams’s warrant was not for murder.

A man was in custody in Texas Wednesday on a theft warrant while a woman was questioned in Mexico, both in connection with a grisly double slaying of a New Hampshire couple who were found buried at a South Texas beach last month, an official said.

Williams is alleged to have been driving a stolen truck belonging to Rumney, N.H., residents Michelle Butler, 46, and James Butler, 48, in mid-October, officials said.

The Butlers were found buried in a shallow grave on Oct. 27 and 28 on South Padre Island in Texas, according to authorities.

Amanda Noverr, whom authorities have identified as having been a passenger in the stolen truck, was being detained in Mexico Wednesday for questioning, said Garza.

The Butlers were traveling the country with their RV and truck and had set up their vehicles along the beach at Padre Island on Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office had previously said. Relatives reported the Butlers missing after the couple was last heard from Oct. 16, and their truck and RV were also reported missing.

On Oct. 27, “the partial remains of a person were seen in a shallow grave. Wildlife, it appears, dug out part of the shallow grave, which exposed the body,” Kleberg County sheriff’s Lieutenant David Mendoza told reporters Monday. “We discovered first the female body and then the male body.”

The Butlers’ deaths were ruled homicides last week.

On Monday, deputies released a photo of Williams and Noverr crossing the border into Mexico in the stolen truck.

