Potter is also charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a female victim, and assault on another male victim, authorities said.

Matthew Potter, 36, of Weymouth, is charged with the manslaughter of Christopher McCallum, a 44-year-old engineer who died after he was allegedly sucker-punched and his head hit the ground hard during a fight outside Robert I. Nickerson Post on Moon Island Road.

Two brothers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to a fight outside the American Legion post in Quincy that led to the death of a Bridgewater father of three in late January, officials said.

Advertisement

His brother, Steven Potter, 34, of Boston, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, according to court documents.

Both were arraigned at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham. Steven Potter had been free on $1,000 bail, and that bail was continued at his arraignment, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Matthew Potter’s bail was set at $20,000, according to that office. Both Potters are due back in court on Jan. 10.

Steven Potter has worked as an EMT with Boston EMS since June 2017. That agency said Wednesday it has placed him on leave.

“Boston’s emergency medical professionals are committed to helping those in need, often through life saving measures, and we have no tolerance for behavior that goes against this mission,” said the agency in a statement.

Through their attorneys, both Potters declined to be interviewed by law enforcement, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, Stoughton attorney Michael J. Donatelle, who is representing Steven Potter, said his client “denies the allegations. That’s all I can say at this point.” Attempts to reach Matthew Potter’s attorney Wednesday afternoon were not successful.

McCallum’s widow, Kathy, told reporters on Wednesday that her sons will live without “their loving father because of Matthew and Steven Potter and their reckless behavior.”

Advertisement

“It’s maddening that we’re here right now,” she said. “Because this story should not be Chris’s. It shouldn’t be.”

Kathy McCallum. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

According to prosecutors’ statement of the case, McCallum attended a fund-raiser on Jan. 26 at the American Legion , located in the Squantum neighborhood of Quincy, with his twin brother, William, who is a member of the post.

A band played Clash covers in the post’s function hall and an entrance fee was charged, according to McCallum’s family and authorities. The event ended at about 11 p.m., and the function hall was closed, at which time some patrons moved to the members’ area of the building, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Steven Potter approached a member of the post who was seated at the bar with his brother and tried to argue with him. Matthew Potter joined the argument, and the manager told both sets of brothers to leave and walked the Potters out of the building, according to authorities.

Neither Potter is a member of the post, authorities said.

Both the Potters and the McCallums grew up in Squantum. Christopher McCallum and his wife moved to Bridgewater 18 years ago.

The Potters are sons of a retired Quincy police detective. The day after McCallum died, the Quincy Police Department announced it had recused itself from the investigation.

Officials said that a short time after Steven Potter was walked out of the post, he re-entered the building through the back door, prompting the manager again to tell him to leave. Prosecutors alleged that the manager and some patrons walked Potter out through a narrow hallway leading to the front entrance. Officials described Potter as “aggressive, arguing and attempting to hit the manager.” The manager punched him in self-defense, according to a court filing.

Advertisement

Patrons who were leaving the building encountered Matthew Potter, who was trying to go back into the post, according to court documents. Prosecutors alleged Matthew Potter was acting aggressive and throwing punches.

One patron who emerged from the post saw Matthew Potter, Christopher McCallum, and William McCallum “rolling on the ground together at the entrance of the parking lot,” according to prosecutors.

The patron separated William McCallum and held him as Christopher McCallum and Matthew Potter regained their footing, prosecutors said. The patron said he saw Christopher McCallum move closer to Matthew Potter as he held McCallum’s twin brother, according to officials.

A witness, according to prosecutors, saw Christopher McCallum “turn head first, body following, and fall flat on his back, consistent with being punched or assaulted,” according to prosecutors’ statement of the case.

“Several witnesses described hearing an audible cracking sound when Christopher’s head hit the pavement,” read the court filing.

One witness said they saw Matthew Potter within arm’s length of McCallum’s unconscious body. McCallum was bleeding profusely from the head and was having trouble breathing, according to authorities.

Steven Potter had been walking to a car, but ran over to see who was on the ground, prosecutors said. After determining it was not his brother, Steven Potter ran to the manager, who was trying to check on Christopher McCallum, and punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground, investigators said.

Advertisement

Witnesses grabbed Steven Potter and restrained him until police arrived, officials said.

The manager, who suffered a concussion in the violence, told police he did not want to press charges and was taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

Christopher McCallum was taken to Boston Medical Center, where doctors “determined that he had numerous skull fractures, an orbital fracture, bruising on his left bicep, abrasions on his face, severe brain trauma, and that he was unlikely to recover,” according to the prosecution’s court filing.

McCallum died on Monday, Jan. 28, and the medical examiner found the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner to be homicide.

Witnesses described Matthew Potter’s behavior to investigators as “aggressive toward both men and women and consistent with someone under the influence of some kind of substance,” according to authorities.

Matthew Potter, prosecutors alleged, grabbed the buttocks and breast of one woman and made offensive comments to two others. He did not remain at the Legion post after the fracas, but his cell phone and scally cap were located near Christopher McCallum’s body, prosecutors said.

Later, at about 1:15 a.m., a Weymouth police officer stopped Matthew Potter for speeding, according to prosecutors. Potter told the officer he did not realize how fast he was going, apologized and said he was coming from the post. The officer noted that he had “a moderate odor of alcohol and facial injuries,” according to the prosecution’s filing.

Advertisement

Potter denied drinking and said he was injured when he slipped and fell on ice, according to prosecutors. He later had surgery to repair a fracture of his left thumb, investigators said.

Steven Potter returned to the post in the morning to get his car, according to authorities.

Shelley Murphy of Globe staff contributed to this story. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.