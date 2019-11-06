Investigators determined an 85-year-old woman accidentally sparked a deadly fire when a towel she left to dry on top of a gas heater ignited in a New Bedford home last month, Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office said Wednesday.

Louise Barboza, who lived at the three-family home, died from injuries in the fire Oct. 22 at 354 Coffin Ave., Ostroskey’s office said in a statement.

“She had placed a towel on top of a room gas heater that ignited. At the time the fire started, she was on the telephone with a relative and described what happened,” the statement said.