Investigators determined an 85-year-old woman accidentally sparked a deadly fire when a towel she left to dry on top of a gas heater ignited in a New Bedford home last month, Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office said Wednesday.
Louise Barboza, who lived at the three-family home, died from injuries in the fire Oct. 22 at 354 Coffin Ave., Ostroskey’s office said in a statement.
“She had placed a towel on top of a room gas heater that ignited. At the time the fire started, she was on the telephone with a relative and described what happened,” the statement said.
Firefighters rescued Barboza from the home, but she was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital, Ostroskey’s office said.
New Bedford police and firefighters, Massachusetts State Police, the Bristol County district attorney’s office, and the State Fire Marshal’s office investigated the fire, the statement said.
“Whether it is an electric space heater or an old time room gas heater, it is important to keep anything that can catch fire three feet away from them. This is a tragic example of what can happen when clothes are placed on a space heater to dry,” Ostroskey said in the statement.
