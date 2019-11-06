“Upon arrival, observed heavy damage to the side of the building and a vehicle inside of the store. The lone occupant, a 24 year female, was suffering from self-inflicted injuries as well as injuries sustained from the crash,” Beverly police said in a statement.

The woman drove her Chevy into the CVS at 19 Dodge St. around 1:44 a.m., said Beverly Police Officer Michael Boccuzzi.

A 24-year-old woman died in an apparent suicide after deliberately driving into a Beverly CVS store early Wednesday, Beverly police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at Beverly Hospital, police said.

Police said they would identify the woman after they notified her family.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the self-inflicted injuries, in addition to the crash, were a suicide attempt,” the statement said.

Employees, but no customers, were in the store when the crash happened, Boccuzzi said. No one else was injured.

“The store is significantly damaged. There is structural damage because the whole wall is exposed,” Boccuzzi said.

Beverly police and firefighters and Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash, Boccuzzi said. Beverly police and State Police are investigating the crash.

