Worcester police pulled a man’s body from a small pond Wednesday morning after a passerby saw it floating in the water, police said.

The passerby saw the body in a pond at Crystal Park, also known as University Park, in Worcester around 10:50 a.m. and called the authorities, Worcester police said in a Facebook post.

Police officers pulled the man’s body from the water and took it to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, police said. Police do not know the man’s identity.