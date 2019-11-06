Worcester police pulled a man’s body from a small pond Wednesday morning after a passerby saw it floating in the water, police said.
The passerby saw the body in a pond at Crystal Park, also known as University Park, in Worcester around 10:50 a.m. and called the authorities, Worcester police said in a Facebook post.
Police officers pulled the man’s body from the water and took it to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, police said. Police do not know the man’s identity.
The incident is under investigation. The Worcester Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to reach out to detectives at 508-799-8651 or submit an anonymous tip by texting TIPWPD and your tip to 274637, or by submitting it online at worcesterma.gov/police.
Advertisement
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.