Firefighters in Dartmouth were battling a 2-alarm house fire late Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The fire broke out at a home on Salters Point, the police department said on Facebook.
Crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of the fire, a dispatcher for the town’s fire department said.
A photo posted on the page showed a giant ball of fire set against the dark sky.
No injuries had been reported .
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
