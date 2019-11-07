After the residents of the apartment in Plymouth County were evicted, 34 cats and kittens were found living in “squalid conditions” and several more were found dead, the ARL said. The organization’s Law Enforcement and Field Services departments found 16 more living cats when they returned to the small apartment, and they are continuing to monitor for any remaining cats, the ARL said.

About 30 cats and kittens were rescued from a home in Bristol County last week, and another 50 were rescued from an apartment in Plymouth County, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said in a statement Thursday.

The Animal Rescue League removed almost 80 total cats from overcrowded and deplorable conditions over the past two weeks in two separate rescues in Southeastern Massachusetts, the organization said.

The owner initially only had three cats, but over a couple years the population exploded until there were over 50 cats in the apartment. The cats are undersocialized and will need time to adjust to human contact, the ARL said. They are undergoing evaluations at the ARL’s Boston and Dedham animal shelters.

A welfare check by local police to a home in Bristol County last week led to the discovery of 29 cats living in a home with levels of ammonia so high that rescuers couldn’t enter without wearing respirators and charcoal filters, the ARL said.

The rescued cats are being evaluated at the ARL’s Boston and Dedham animal shelters, and most are socialized and friendly. However, some of the cats have medical issues associated with living in unsanitary conditions, including upper respiratory infections, fleas, and dry skin, the ARL said.

Some of the rescued cats have already found new homes, and the others will be put up for adoption when they are medically cleared, the ARL said.

“These cases highlight the importance of recognizing the signs of hoarding, seeking help when overwhelmed, and having pets spayed and neutered,” the ARL said in the statement.

