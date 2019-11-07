Several other people have checked themselves into the hospital because of the incident, according to authorities.

The employee, a man, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after being exposed, and later died at the hospital, according to a statement from the Burlington Fire Department.

A worker at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington died Thursday after apparently being exposed to a strong cleaning agent in what authorities are calling a “serious hazardous material incident.”

Officials are encouraging anyone who was in the restaurant at the time of the incident and thinks they may have been harmed to seek medical treatment immediately.

Advertisement

Firefighters responded to the Buffalo Wild Wings at 15 South Ave., shortly after 5:35 p.m., for a report of a chemical reaction in the restaurant’s kitchen area, the department said in its statement.

Firefighters found a worker who was suffering from nausea after he allegedly breathed in fumes from a cleaning agent, officials said.

The building was evacuated and the cause of the incident is being investigated, according to the department. The restaurant will be closed for the night.

The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident, according to the fire department’s statement.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.