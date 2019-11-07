Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston on Thursday announced that board president Kevin M. MacKenzie of Beverly will serve as interim president upon the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer Deborah Kincade Rambo on Nov. 30.
MacKenzie will also continue to serve as president of the board while the search for a permanent leader continues.
“As a board, we are as dedicated and confident as ever that the next president of Catholic Charities will build upon the great foundation established by Debbie and her colleagues,” MacKenzie said in a statement.
Rambo announced last September that she would retire, capping a 40 year career at one of the state’s largest nonprofit social service agencies.
Rambo has agreed to stay on as a consultant to help MacKenzie during the transition, Catholic Charities said in a statement.
“We are grateful that Kevin will assume the leadership of Catholic Charities during this period of transition,” Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, the archbishop of Boston, said in a statement. “Catholic Charities serves a diverse community of individuals and families who will benefit greatly by Kevin’s and Debbie’s commitment.”
MacKenzie, a retired partner at Ernst & Young, joined the board in 2013 and has held various leadership roles. He has served as chairman on the finance committee, and as a member of the executive committee and audit committee, according to the statement.
