Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston on Thursday announced that board president Kevin M. MacKenzie of Beverly will serve as interim president upon the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer Deborah Kincade Rambo on Nov. 30.

MacKenzie will also continue to serve as president of the board while the search for a permanent leader continues.

“As a board, we are as dedicated and confident as ever that the next president of Catholic Charities will build upon the great foundation established by Debbie and her colleagues,” MacKenzie said in a statement.