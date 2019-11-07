A 70-year-old man on an electric scooter was struck and killed in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon after he collided with a car, Falmouth police said.

The Falmouth man, who police did not identify, was struck around 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Sandwich and John Parker roads, Falmouth police said in a statement.

“Officers located the operator of the scooter, a 70-year-old East Falmouth man, on the ground. He received multiple serious injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Falmouth Hospital,” the statement said. “The operator of the second vehicle involved, remained on scene and was cooperative with the police.”