A 70-year-old man on an electric scooter was struck and killed in Falmouth Wednesday afternoon after he collided with a car, Falmouth police said.
The Falmouth man, who police did not identify, was struck around 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Sandwich and John Parker roads, Falmouth police said in a statement.
“Officers located the operator of the scooter, a 70-year-old East Falmouth man, on the ground. He received multiple serious injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Falmouth Hospital,” the statement said. “The operator of the second vehicle involved, remained on scene and was cooperative with the police.”
Police said Thursday that the man died of his injuries.
Falmouth firefighters also responded to the scene, police said.
Falmouth police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash, the statement said.
