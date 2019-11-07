The Marine who was allegedly involved in an altercation that resulted in the death of an Emerson College student last month has been identified by military officials as Lance Corporal Samuel London.

Major Roger Hollenbeck, a spokesman for the Marine Forces Reserve in New Orleans, said the process of separating London from the Marine Corps is underway and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has jurisdiction over the criminal case.

London was on an approved leave period when Emerson College sophomore Daniel J. Hollis was fatally injured on Sept. 28 in an altercation around 1:30 a.m. on Park Vale Avenue in Allston.