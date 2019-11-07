Next year’s Met Gala will be themed “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” an ode to timeless and cyclical fashion trends, and Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Emma Stone will join Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to helm the event, the Metropolitan Museum of Art said Thursday.

The gala on May 4, 2020, will mark the opening of the Met’s spring exhibition of the same name, the Met said in a statement. The theme traces the evolution of fashion from 1870 to today and studies “how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present, and future.”

“This exhibition will consider the ephemeral nature of fashion, employing flashbacks and fast-forwards to reveal how it can be both linear and cyclical,” said Max Hollein, the director of the Met in New York City.