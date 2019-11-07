Next year’s Met Gala will be themed “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” an ode to timeless and cyclical fashion trends, and Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Emma Stone will join Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to helm the event, the Metropolitan Museum of Art said Thursday.
The gala on May 4, 2020, will mark the opening of the Met’s spring exhibition of the same name, the Met said in a statement. The theme traces the evolution of fashion from 1870 to today and studies “how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present, and future.”
“This exhibition will consider the ephemeral nature of fashion, employing flashbacks and fast-forwards to reveal how it can be both linear and cyclical,” said Max Hollein, the director of the Met in New York City.
The star-studded gala is known as the “Super Bowl of fashion.”
Anna Wintour is planning the event with Streep, Miranda, Stone, and Nicolas Ghesquière, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, the Met said. The gala will be Streep’s first ever.
The theme was inspired by Virginia Woolf’s 1920s novels “Orlando” and “Mrs Dalloway,” the Met said.
This year’s gala theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” featured bold, theatrical costumes, according to the Met. Previous themes included 2017’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” with contrasting designs, and 2016’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” featuring handmade and machine-made looks.
