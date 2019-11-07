Two motorists rescued a pair of dogs that were spotted wandering along the Tobin Bridge in Chelsea Thursday afternoon, State Police said.
The motorists stopped after spotting the dogs at about 3:30 p.m. and were able to keep them safe until authorities arrived, State Police said on Twitter.
Troopers arrived on scene shortly after and placed the dogs inside of a cruiser.
Chelsea animal control also responded to the scene and transported the dogs to an animal hospital, police said.
