Prosecutors on Thursday identified the woman found dead from a gunshot wound the night before in Easton as 49-year-old Tamra Davidson.
Easton police discovered Davidson, of Plymouth, inside a home at 234 Washington St. around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
“First responders found Ms. Davidson deceased when they arrived on scene, a victim of an apparent gunshot wound,” Quinn’s office said in a statement. “The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time. No further information can be released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.”
No arrests have been reported.
Town assessing records list a limited liability company as the current owner of the residence where Davidson was found.
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
