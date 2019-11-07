Prosecutors on Thursday identified the woman found dead from a gunshot wound the night before in Easton as 49-year-old Tamra Davidson.

Easton police discovered Davidson, of Plymouth, inside a home at 234 Washington St. around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

“First responders found Ms. Davidson deceased when they arrived on scene, a victim of an apparent gunshot wound,” Quinn’s office said in a statement. “The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time. No further information can be released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.”