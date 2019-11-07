The grand jury indictment was issued against Brian Fanion, 55, on Wednesday, according to the Hampden district attorney’s office, and Fanion was arraigned Thursday morning in superior court. At his arraignment, Fanion was held without the right to bail, officials said. He is due back in court Jan. 9.

A retired Westfield police detective has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of his wife at their home last year, authorities say.

On May 8, 2018, first responders told State Police detectives attached to the district attorney’s office that there was a reported suicide at the Westfield home of Amy and Brian Fanion. Fanion was a Westfield police detective at the time. According to the district attorney’s office, Fanion was on duty on that date and went home for lunch. During his lunch break, Fanion claimed his wife used his service gun to shoot herself fatally, according to the district attorney’s office.

Fanion called 911 and first responders at the scene immediately determined Amy Fanion, 51, to be dead, officials said.

A medical examiner found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound, according to the district attorney’s office. The manner of death was left undetermined “pending additional analysis,” prosecutors said.

An investigation followed, and a search warrant was given for Fanion’s home and for a “high definition survey scan for various digital evidence items, including computers, tablets, and cellular devices,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Those items were forensically examined, which “revealed incriminating evidence,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Shortly after the grand jury indicted Fanion, State Police detectives and members of the agency’s violent fugitive apprehension unit placed him under arrest at his home, authorities said.

Westfield police Captain Michael McCabe said Fanion retired from the department earlier this year.

