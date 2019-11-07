State Police identified the suspects as Luis G. Lopez and Adieu D. Charles, both 22. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they had hired lawyers.

Unfortunately for them, the drivers were allegedly in possession of guns and drugs, and now they’re facing serious charges, authorities said.

Two Brockton men pulled their vehicles over on a Randolph highway Wednesday night as one of the cars ran out of gas. Fortunately for them, a state trooper spotted the pair and offered help.

State Police in a statement laid out the chain of events that landed the duo in custody.

Around 10:50 p.m., Trooper Michael Sullivan saw the vehicles in the breakdown lane of Route 24 southbound, authorities said.

“Trooper Sullivan stopped to inquire if they needed assistance,” the statement said. “One of the vehicles had run out of gas.”

Following a brief investigation, State Police said, the suspects were “both found to be in illegal possession of firearms, as well as being in possession of three small bags of cocaine and a bag with pills. One firearm was identified as a Springfield Armory XD .40 caliber pistol, loaded with a high capacity 20 round magazine. The second firearm was identified as a loaded Raven Arms .25 caliber pistol.”

The suspects are charged with improper storage of a firearm, possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device, possession/carrying a firearm, possession of a firearm without a FID card, possession of ammunition without a FID card, possession of a class B drug (cocaine), possession of a class E drug (unknown pills), and receiving stolen property, according to the statement.

Their arraignments were slated for Thursday in Quincy District Court. Arraignment results weren’t immediately available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.