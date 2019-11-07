Ormiston last year pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, Lelling’s office said. Beadles pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to prosecutors.

Steven Beadles, 60, was sentenced to five years, while Russell Ormiston, 51, was ordered to serve two years behind bars, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office. Their lawyers couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Two Chelsea men, one of whom was formerly a well-known chef in Boston, received federal prison terms Wednesday for their roles in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

Lelling’s office said in a statement that Ormiston and Beadles were two of 11 defendants charged in connection with the ring in 2016.

“Beginning in at least 2013 and continuing to November 2016, Ormiston and Beadles were involved in a conspiracy that transported methamphetamine from San Diego, Calif., to Massachusetts, where it was distributed in the greater Boston area,” the statement said.

According to the statement, on Jan. 7, 2016 “approximately 434 grams of methamphetamine that had been shipped from California to Beadles’s residence was seized. Beadles admitted that ... he intended to purchase some of the drugs so that he and Ormiston could resell the drugs to their customers.”

Charles W. Rankin, a lawyer for Beadles, requested in a sentencing memorandum that his client be sentenced to time served, citing a litany of medical ailments and Beadles’s role as primary caretaker for his 92-year-old mother.

Rankin, a prominent Boston lawyer whose client roster has included Aaron Hernandez, wrote that Beadles first used methamphetamine in 2006 with his then-partner, who committed suicide the following year at Bridgewater State Hospital.

The death of his partner “destroyed Mr. Beadles,” Rankin wrote. “He sought treatment for major depression. And, his methamphetamine use increased from two to three times a week to five to six times a week to daily. From 2008 until his arrest in 2016, Mr. Beadles used a half a gram to one gram every day, throughout the day.”

Since his arrest, Rankin wrote, Beadles has “dedicated himself to the difficult task of substance abuse and mental health treatment.”

Several friends submitted letters on Beadles’s behalf to the court before sentencing, including Robert T. Henthorn, president and CEO of Ameritrade Corporate Holdings.

Henthorn wrote that Beadles, a chef by trade, trained as a younger man under famed chef Todd English and later became “head chef in a well-financed exclusive South End restaurant.”

Henthorn, noting that his own brother is serving a life term for murder, wrote that he has “experience dealing with souls who are beyond redemption. Believe me when I say Steven is no such individual. A kindhearted man to the core ... Steven is worthy of forgiveness.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.