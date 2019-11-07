Two people were hurt in a shooting incident Thursday afternoon at a Lynn building that houses a barbershop and a hair salon, authorities said.

Shots were fired shortly before 1 p.m. at 205 Lewis St., according to Lynn police. The building houses Rudy’s Barbershop and Reyni Hair Salon.

Lynn police Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a department spokesman, said the victims were both males. One suffered a graze wound, Kmiec said, and authorities were still trying to determine Thursday afternoon whether the second victim’s injuries resulted from a gunshot wound.