Two people were hurt in a shooting incident Thursday afternoon at a Lynn building that houses a barbershop and a hair salon, authorities said.
Shots were fired shortly before 1 p.m. at 205 Lewis St., according to Lynn police. The building houses Rudy’s Barbershop and Reyni Hair Salon.
Lynn police Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a department spokesman, said the victims were both males. One suffered a graze wound, Kmiec said, and authorities were still trying to determine Thursday afternoon whether the second victim’s injuries resulted from a gunshot wound.
One victim was taken to Mass. General, and the other was transported to Salem Hospital, Kmiec said, adding that they are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
Kmiec said officers were seeking a possible “male suspect.” Further information about a suspect wasn’t immediately available.
A call to a number listed for 205 Lewis St. was not in service Thursday around 3:10 p.m.
Video footage posted to Twitter by a WBZ-TV reporter showed the front entrance to the building sealed off with yellow crime scene tape while police investigated inside. At least two yellow evidence markers were placed on the floor inside near the entrance.
