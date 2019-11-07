Snowflakes will start to mix with the rain around 7 p.m. in areas of Western Massachusetts at higher elevations, Buttrick said. The snow and rain mix will continue to move east across the interior of the state. Boston residents up at 4 a.m. could see some snowflakes.

Light rain moved across the western half of Southern New England toward Boston Thursday afternoon, said Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist at the weather service. Boston is expected to receive about a half-inch of rain starting around 4 p.m. Thursday and continuing through the night.

People in higher elevations across Western Massachusetts are expected to see the first snowflakes of the season tumbling from the sky Thursday night, and it will be unseasonably cold across the state Friday through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

No snow accumulation is expected anywhere in the state, Buttrick said.

Unseasonably cold temperatures will grip Massachusetts Friday and continue until Sunday morning, Buttrick said.

On Friday night, temperatures are expected to reach the teens across the interior of the state and the 20s for the eastern part of the state, Buttrick said.

“The temperatures that we’re going to experience across Southern New England Friday morning during the day Friday, Friday night, and even into Saturday are going to be unseasonably cold,” she said.

Friday will feel colder than the expected temperatures because of very strong northwest winds, Buttrick said. The wind chill will drop into the teens as sustained winds reach 25 miles per hour and gusts reach 35 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be in the 20s Saturday night in Central and Western Massachusetts, and in the 30s in Eastern Massachusetts, Buttrick said.

“If someone is out and about Friday into Sunday morning, dress appropriately,” Buttrick said.

To prevent hypothermia, she advised, people should wear a warm coat, hat, and gloves. The NWS reminded the public about the warning signs of hypothermia in a Twitter post Thursday morning.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.