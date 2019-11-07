The Corolla Roofing website describes the company as a division of Corolla Contracting. A Corolla spokeswoman said Thursday morning that she would provide a statement soon.

The civil complaint was filed in Suffolk Superior Court on behalf of the victim, Kimberly Frawley, 36, and her husband, James Frawley, against Winthrop-based Corolla Contracting Inc., doing business as Corolla Roofing, according to legal filings.

A roofing contractor’s negligence caused part of a metal railing to fall four stories at a North End construction site and crush a woman’s skull as she was walking with her husband, leaving her with “permanent personal injuries,” her attorneys said in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

“Our client was simply walking to work on a beautiful summer morning when a large metal railing came crashing down upon her from a rooftop above, with no warning,” said William J. Thompson, a lawyer for the Frawleys with the firm Lubin & Meyer, P.C. “She had no reason to know what we have since discovered, that the roofing contractor had not taken proper precautions to prevent this avoidable tragedy.”

The civil complaint says Corolla was repairing and replacing a roof at 47-49 Commercial Wharf East on the morning of June 25 and “utilized a crane mounted on a flatbed truck to move materials from the ground to the roof, and to move materials from the roof to the ground. A large metal basket attached to the crane was used to transfer said materials, which included roofing products and debris.”

Corolla had set up a temporary metal railing system for the work area that was positioned around the perimeter of the roof, the complaint says.

At one point, the filing says, the metal basket “collided with the metal railing system causing a section of metal railing to topple and fall off the roof, travelling with the force of gravity four stories to the ground.”

The railing struck Kimberly Frawley on the head, and her husband “witnessed his wife’s skull being crushed,” the filing says, adding that she “suffered severe and permanent physical injuries including fractures to her skull, face, and neck, the need for hospitalization and multiple surgeries, placement of hardware and metal plates, physical therapy and rehabilitation, and ongoing medical care and treatment.”

She continues to receive medical treatment and it’s not clear when, or if, she’ll be able to return to work, the complaint says. Thompson said she was working as a web designer at the time of the incident.

Her lawyers, who note in the complaint that the Charlestown couple was “walking along Atlantic Avenue ... in the exercise of due care” when the metal fell, place the blame for her ordeal squarely on Corolla.

“As a direct and proximate result of the carelessness, inattention and negligence of the defendant ... Kimberly Frawley was caused to sustain severe and permanent personal injuries, including conscious pain and suffering, physical injuries and harm, emotional injuries and harm, permanent impairment of bodily and mental functions, lost earnings and impairment of earning capacity, medical expenses, and the cost of future care, among other damages and harm,” the filing says.

The Frawleys are seeking financial damages to be determined by a jury, with interest and costs, according to the complaint.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.