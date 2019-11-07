Stephanie Jenouvrier, a seabird ecologist at WHOI, said in a statement that if global climate keeps warming at the current rate, researchers expect that four out of five emperor penguins in Anarctica will disappear by 2100. “At that point, it is very unlikely for them to bounce back.”

Now, the emperor penguins may be headed toward extinction not because of the cold, but because of warming caused by climate change, according to a new study from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

You know them by their tuxedos, their hilarious waddle — and the incredible hardships they brave trying to survive in the bitter cold in Antarctica. They’ve been the stars of more than one stunning documentary.

Jenouvrier is the lead author of a paper published Thursday in the journal Global Change Biology. Her coauthors included researchers from WHOI and several other countries.

The animals gained fame in “March of the Penguins,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, which won the Oscar for best documentary in 2006. They’ve also been featured in other major documentaries, including by the BBC and PBS.

The animals use sea ice as a base for breeding and molting, Jenouvrier said. Their colonies tend to be on ice locked in to the shoreline of Antarctica, but close enough to open water to give the birds access to food. As the climate warms, the sea ice will gradually disappear, robbing the penguins of their habitat, food, and ability to hatch chicks, the statement said.

The researchers arrived at their results using two different models. One was a global climate model from the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The other was a model of the penguin population itself.

“We’ve been developing that penguin model for 10 years,” said Jenouvrier. “It can give a very detailed account of how sea ice affects the life cycle of emperor penguins, their reproduction, and their mortality. “

The researchers looked at three different scenarios, global temperature increases of 1.5 degrees Celsius (the goal in the Paris climate agreement), 2 degrees Celsius, and 5 to 6 degrees Celsius, the expected level if nothing is done to address climate change.

The study’s abstract said that if the Paris agreement objectives are met “viable penguin refuges will exist in Antarctica.”

However, in the worst case, Jenouvrier said, the penguins “will effectively be marching toward extinction over the next century.”