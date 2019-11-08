A baby suffered a cardiac arrest at a children’s center in Roxbury Monday morning, Boston police said.
The baby was taken to a hospital around 9:27 a.m. after having a cardiac arrest at Children’s Services of Roxbury at 520 Dudley St., said Boston Police Officer Kim Tavares.
The center works with children and families in “the historically minority neighborhoods of Boston,” according to the Children’s Services’ website.
No further information was immediately available.
