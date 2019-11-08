Boston Marathon runners who competed on behalf the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have raised more than $100 million for cancer research, the Institute announced Thursday.

The Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team of runners has been raising money since 1990, said Colleen Brown, a spokeswoman for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. All the money that has been raised, now more than $100 million, goes to the Institute’s Claudia Adams Barr Program in innovative basic cancer research.

With the money raised through the Boston Marathon, the Barr Program has funded almost 300 cancer research initiatives, Brown said.