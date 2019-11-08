Boston Marathon runners who competed on behalf the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have raised more than $100 million for cancer research, the Institute announced Thursday.
The Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team of runners has been raising money since 1990, said Colleen Brown, a spokeswoman for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. All the money that has been raised, now more than $100 million, goes to the Institute’s Claudia Adams Barr Program in innovative basic cancer research.
With the money raised through the Boston Marathon, the Barr Program has funded almost 300 cancer research initiatives, Brown said.
In 2019, runners raised more than $6.5 million for the Dana-Farber, an exponential increase from the $100,000 raised in 1990.
Advertisement
In the 124th Boston Marathon on April 20, 2020, Dana-Farber is set to have more than 500 runners with a goal of raising $6.25 million, Brown said. As of Nov. 5, the Institute had raised $551,631 ahead of the 2020 race.
Non-profit charity organizations like Dana-Farber must be recognized by the Boston Athletic Association to have runners compete on their behalf.
In July, the BAA and John Hancock Life Insurance Company announced that runners had raised an all-time fundraising record of $38.7 million for various charities during the 2019 race.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.