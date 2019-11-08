The restaurant remained closed Friday morning as cleaning crews continued working there, and grief counselors were on site, according to a tweet from a WCVB-TV reporter.

A Burlington Fire Department spokesman confirmed the information about the victim, whose name hasn’t been released. The incident is being investigated by multiple agencies.

The Buffalo Wild Wings employee who died Thursday after becoming exposed to a cleaning agent was the general manager of the Burlington restaurant and leaves behind a wife and infant son, authorities said.

A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to Globe inquiries regarding grief counselors and the expected time the location may reopen.

The spokesperson did, however, send a statement the company initially released Thursday night, which said the chain is “shocked and saddened to learn of this tragic accident at our franchise-owned sports bar and are working closely with our franchisee and the authorities while they conduct an investigation. Because the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to share any additional comment at this time.”

At the scene Thursday night, officials said that in addition to the man who died, 10 other people experienced discomfort in what investigators deemed a “serious hazmat material incident” at the restaurant.

Those 10 individuals, including two patrons, experienced symptoms including shortness of breath and runny eyes and took themselves to area hospitals, Interim Fire Chief Michael Patterson said Thursday.

The manager was trying to “squeegee” the chemical out of the kitchen area, when he apparently inhaled the substance and was taken to Lahey Hospital,, where he was later pronounced dead, Patterson said.

The cleaning agent, Super 8, contains a high concentrate of chlorine, Patterson said. He said it was unclear if that substance mixed with another chemical.

“It is a common product,” he told reporters.

The investigation remains active.

Burlington fire officials said in a statement Thursday night that the probe is being conducted “by the Burlington Fire and Police Departments, with assistance from the state Department of Fire Services and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). At this time, there is no active threat to public safety.”

An OSHA spokesman said Friday morning that the agency was “aware of the employee’s death and is responding,” but that further information wasn’t yet available.

