“[Patterson’s] attorney, Daniel Moynihan, moved under the Valor Act to have the charges dismissed prior to arraignment. That motion is not something the Commonwealth is party to and can weigh in on. That is a transaction between the judge and defense,” Traub said.

Andrew Patterson, 32, was set to be arraigned Friday morning, but Massachusetts District Court Judge Neil Hourihan dismissed the charges against him before the arraignment in accordance with the Valor Act, said David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Charges were dropped in Wrentham District Court Friday morning against the Massachusetts State Police trooper accused of exposing himself and punching a man at a Luke Bryan concert at Gillette Stadium in June, the Norfolk County district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

The state’s Valor Act allows a judge to decide if veterans such as Patterson can seek treatment instead of going to prison, according to Mass VetsAdvisor. The court docket did not say that Patterson would be required to seek treatment services as a condition of his dismissal, a Wrentham District Court criminal clerk said.

Patterson was suspended with pay from State Police on June 26 and then suspended without pay Oct. 26 after an internal hearing, State Police said.

State Police said he remained suspended without pay.

“Internal investigation into alleged violations of MSP policies/rules remains ongoing. [He] remains suspended without pay,” said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

Patterson told reporters outside the court that he had “done nothing to deserve the type of slander and public shaming that I’ve experienced.”

Moynihan said the charges were a “product of media hype.”

“These were false allegations from the start,” Moynihan said. “There were no witnesses forthcoming, no videotapes forthcoming.”

The Suffolk County district attorney’s office said in 2017 after an investigation that Patterson was justified in shooting and killing a knife-wielding man near Boston University in 2015.

Advertisement

Gal Tziperman Lotan Globe of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.