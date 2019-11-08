He was arraigned in March, 2018 and ordered held at the Middleton jail, the Globe reported.

Christopher Prew, 33, allegedly sexually assaulted six boys in Marblehead and Peabody from Jan. 1, 2017 to Feb. 5, 2018, according to prosecutors.

A former youth hockey coach from Winthrop, who is accused of sexually assaulting eight boys under the age of 14, was released Thursday afternoon on $15,000 bail, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A recent Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruling decided Prew can no longer be held without bail under a dangerousness statute, the statement said.

Prew was charged in April with assaulting another boy in Jay, Vermont, according to previous Globe reporting.

As a condition of his release, Prew must turn himself into Vermont authorities who have a warrant out for him, the statement said.

He also must stay out of Marblehead, Mass., follow a curfew and have no unsupervised contract with children under age 16, among other conditions, the statement said.

His case is scheduled for trial in May 2020. Prew is facing 16 charges including rape of a child aggravated by age difference. . The eight victims range in age from 7 to 13, the statement said.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.