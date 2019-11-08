YORK, Maine (AP) — Maine environmental officials have fined a town $75,000 for building a seawall without a permit.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection says York violated the Natural Resources Protection Act when it continued to build a stepped seawall along Long Sands Beach after learning a permit was needed.

The Portland Press Herald reports the work was being done to replace a seawall damaged during storms in 2017 and 2018.