Boston police arrested a 28-year-old man after officers executed search warrants at his home in Hyde Park Thursday morning and found cocaine, cash, and a gun, Boston police said.

Edwin Dume of Hyde Park was arrested around 9:35 a.m. at his Austin Street home, police said in a statement. The search warrants were connected to a drug investigation.

“The officers simultaneously executed search warrants for both the suspect and his residence which led to the recovery of 5 small plastic bags of crack cocaine from the suspect along with a loaded .22 Ruger handgun, $870.00 in U.S. Currency, 2 digital scales, plastic baggies and other drug paraphernalia from inside his apartment,” the statement said.