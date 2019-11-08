Boston police arrested a 28-year-old man after officers executed search warrants at his home in Hyde Park Thursday morning and found cocaine, cash, and a gun, Boston police said.
Edwin Dume of Hyde Park was arrested around 9:35 a.m. at his Austin Street home, police said in a statement. The search warrants were connected to a drug investigation.
“The officers simultaneously executed search warrants for both the suspect and his residence which led to the recovery of 5 small plastic bags of crack cocaine from the suspect along with a loaded .22 Ruger handgun, $870.00 in U.S. Currency, 2 digital scales, plastic baggies and other drug paraphernalia from inside his apartment,” the statement said.
Dume was arrested without incident, police said. He was to be arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs.
