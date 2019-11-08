The attorneys had sought to unseal parts of a search warrant for Tsarnaev’s deceased brother’s Honda CR-V. The attorneys said law enforcement officials were looking for possible “forensic evidence” in the vehicle linking Tsarnaev’s older brother, Tamerlan, to a 2011 triple murder in Waltham.

Lawyers for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev suffered a legal setback Friday when a federal appeals court denied their request to unseal portions of a document they believe would bolster their argument that Tsarnaev, who is facing a death sentence, was under the sway of a violent, domineering older brother when he joined him in the deadly 2013 attack.

Advertisement

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s lawyers contend the jury in his 2015 trial should have been told of the suspicions about Tamerlan Tsarnaev, which could have cast Dzhokhar in a different light.

The attorneys’ request to partially unseal the warrant had been submitted Tuesday to the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, which will hear oral arguments in December in Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s appeal of his conviction and death sentence for his role in the 2013 terror attack.

On Friday, Appeals Court Judge Juan R. Torruella issued a brief order denying the request.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers had said in a filing Tuesday that partially unsealing the warrant would help them “effectively and publicly address his claim that the exclusion of evidence of Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s involvement in the Waltham triple homicide violated” Dzhokhar’s due process rights during his 2015 trial.

The two brothers carried out the April 2013 bombings, which killed three people including an 8-year-old Dorchester boy, and wounded more than 260 others. Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed days later in a confrontation with police in Watertown; Dzhokhar Tsarnaev escaped but was later captured not far from the scene.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s legal team argues the trial judge improperly barred the defense from introducing evidence at trial that Tamerlan Tsarnaev was involved in the 2011 triple slaying in Waltham.

Advertisement

The search warrant, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s lawyers wrote in Tuesday’s filing, set forth “probable cause to believe that Tamerlan and his friend Ibragim Todashev had been involved in a triple homicide in Waltham, Massachusetts, in September 2011, and that forensic evidence of their involvement in this crime might be present in Tamerlan’s car.”

According to Tuesday’s filing, the government relied in the warrant application “on Todashev’s statements to the FBI” in May 2013 “as the basis for probable cause to believe that Tamerlan and Todashev had participated in the triple homicide.”

Todashev was shot and killed by an FBI agent after he allegedly attacked the agent during the May 2013 interview.

“In order for counsel to effectively argue that the evidence of Tamerlan’s participation in the Waltham crimes was unconstitutionally excluded from the jury’s consideration, counsel need to refer to the most critical facts that would have been presented to the jury had this evidence not been excluded, including Todashev’s statements regarding Tamerlan’s role in the Waltham crimes,” said Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s lawyers in Tuesday’s filing.

In court papers filed in June, prosecutors insisted the trial judge properly shielded jurors from hearing information about the Waltham case.

“The district court correctly concluded that evidence of the Waltham murders, which arose out of a drug-related robbery and were completely unrelated to the marathon bombing, was not relevant mitigating evidence,” prosecutors wrote. “Contrary to [Dzhokhar] Tsarnaev’s claim, the Waltham evidence did not show that Tamerlan ‘influenced’ or ‘intimidated’ him into committing the crimes in this case or that [Dzhokhar] Tsarnaev played a lesser role in the bombing.”

Advertisement

Rather, prosecutors wrote, “the evidence showed that Tsarnaev was independent, did not follow his brother’s strict religious lifestyle, and was a willing and eager participant in the marathon bombing. And even if the Waltham evidence had some minimal relevance, the district court correctly concluded that its probative value was outweighed by the risk of confusing the issues and misleading the jury.”

Tsarnaev, now 26, is currently incarcerated at a federal supermax prison in Colorado.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.