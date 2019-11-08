An Everett man sustained serious injuries Friday evening after he crashed his moped into the rear of a car on Route 16 in Medford, State Police said.

The 29-year-old operator of the scooter was traveling eastbound in the area of River’s Edge Drive when he struck the 2016 Honda Odyssey around 5:30 p.m., said Lt. Tom Ryan in an interview.

The man was was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment of serious injuries, Ryan said.