An Everett man sustained serious injuries Friday evening after he crashed his moped into the rear of a car on Route 16 in Medford, State Police said.
The 29-year-old operator of the scooter was traveling eastbound in the area of River’s Edge Drive when he struck the 2016 Honda Odyssey around 5:30 p.m., said Lt. Tom Ryan in an interview.
The man was was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment of serious injuries, Ryan said.
The driver of the Odyssey, a 45-year-old Somerville woman, was not injured, Ryan said.
State Police are investigating the incident.
