A New Hampshire man was shot and wounded by a police officer during a confrontation Thursday afternoon following an hours-long standoff with police, authorities said Friday.

No officers or other citizens were injured during the incident, and there is currently no threat to the general public, according to a press release from New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Ossipee police arrived at the Oakwood Drive residence of John Swanson, 53, around 2:45 p.m. to serve him with several legal documents and place him under arrest, the release said.