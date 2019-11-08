A New Hampshire man was shot and wounded by a police officer during a confrontation Thursday afternoon following an hours-long standoff with police, authorities said Friday.
No officers or other citizens were injured during the incident, and there is currently no threat to the general public, according to a press release from New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.
Ossipee police arrived at the Oakwood Drive residence of John Swanson, 53, around 2:45 p.m. to serve him with several legal documents and place him under arrest, the release said.
When Swanson refused to exit his home, State Police were called in to assist with the situation, the release said. Several hours later, Swanson was shot at 7:56 p.m. during a confrontation with officers.
Swanson sustained injuries during the officer-involved shooting and is currently receiving medical treatment, according to the release. The extent of his injuries is not known.
Authorities are investigating the incident, the release said. No further information is being released at this time.
