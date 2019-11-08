The Bristol County district attorney’s office asked for the public’s help finding a blue or dark-colored GMC Sierra connected to a hit-and-run crash that killed an 85-year-old man in Taunton Wednesday night.

The pickup truck is a vehicle of interest in connection with the crash that killed Jose Ferreira of Taunton near 305 Middleborough Ave. around 5:30 p.m., the district attorney’s office said Thursday in a statement.

“The vehicle is believed to be a GMC Sierra from model years 1999 through 2007. The vehicle may have sustained minor damage to its hood and/or windshield,” the statement said. “The driver of the vehicle that struck Mr. Ferreira is believed to have fled westbound on Middleboro Avenue after the crash.”