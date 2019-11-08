The Bristol County district attorney’s office asked for the public’s help finding a blue or dark-colored GMC Sierra connected to a hit-and-run crash that killed an 85-year-old man in Taunton Wednesday night.
The pickup truck is a vehicle of interest in connection with the crash that killed Jose Ferreira of Taunton near 305 Middleborough Ave. around 5:30 p.m., the district attorney’s office said Thursday in a statement.
“The vehicle is believed to be a GMC Sierra from model years 1999 through 2007. The vehicle may have sustained minor damage to its hood and/or windshield,” the statement said. “The driver of the vehicle that struck Mr. Ferreira is believed to have fled westbound on Middleboro Avenue after the crash.”
Ferreira was found lying in the roadway when first responders arrived, the district attorney’s office said. He was pronounced dead at Morton Hospital.
The district attorney’s office initially reported that the car was a small gray SUV, but that information turned out to be incorrect, the statement said.
Taunton police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Bristol County district attorney’s office are investigating the crash, the statement said.
The district attorney’s office is asking anyone with information about the hit and run to call State Police at 508-961-1904 or Taunton police at 508-823-5000.
Globe Correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.