A Worcester Superior Court judge will render her verdict Tuesday afternoon in the closely-watched bench trial of David K. Njuguna, who’s charged with manslaughter and other offenses in connection with a 2016 crash that claimed the life of State Trooper Thomas Clardy.
Judge Janet Kenton-Walker is scheduled to announce her verdict Tuesday at 3 p.m., District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office said.
Prosecutors have alleged Njuguna was high on medical marijuana when he lost control of his Nissan Maxima and crashed into Clardy’s cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton, killing the 44-year-old married father of seven.
According to officials, Clardy had returned to his vehicle after pulling over a driver for a traffic violation when the cruiser was struck by the Maxima, which did not slow down prior to impact.
In addition to manslaughter, Njuguna, 30, of Webster, faces charges of manslaughter while operating under the influence, motor vehicle homicide while under the influence, reckless motor vehicle homicide, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
He’s pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Because of a reporting error, an earlier version of this story misstated the day the verdict is scheduled for. It is scheduled for Tuesday.
