A Worcester Superior Court judge will render her verdict Tuesday afternoon in the closely-watched bench trial of David K. Njuguna, who’s charged with manslaughter and other offenses in connection with a 2016 crash that claimed the life of State Trooper Thomas Clardy.

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker is scheduled to announce her verdict Tuesday at 3 p.m., District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office said.

Prosecutors have alleged Njuguna was high on medical marijuana when he lost control of his Nissan Maxima and crashed into Clardy’s cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton, killing the 44-year-old married father of seven.