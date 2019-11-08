A man stabbed earlier this week in Wareham died from his injuries Friday at a Boston hospital and another man has been charged with his murder, officials said.
David Robbins, 65, of Wareham, allegedly stabbed Yves Roux Jr., 33, early Wednesday morning in Wareham, according to a press release from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
Robbins was arrested Friday on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the release said.
The stabbing occurred near 184 Main St., where Wareham police responded at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Police located a damaged vehicle and Roux was found outside bleeding from a stab wound, according to the release.
Roux was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham and then flown by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He died at that hospital at 5:22 a.m. Friday, the release said.
Robbins is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Wareham District Court.
