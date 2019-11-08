A man stabbed earlier this week in Wareham died from his injuries Friday at a Boston hospital and another man has been charged with his murder, officials said.

David Robbins, 65, of Wareham, allegedly stabbed Yves Roux Jr., 33, early Wednesday morning in Wareham, according to a press release from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Robbins was arrested Friday on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the release said.