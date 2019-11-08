Xuedan Ou, 34, of Tewksbury was charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude, keeping a house of prostitution, and deriving support from prostitution, Tewksbury Police Chief Timothy Sheehan said in a statement.

A woman accused of human trafficking at a Tewksbury massage parlor was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail at her arraignment Friday in Lowell District Court, officials said.

Ou is scheduled to appear in court again Dec. 2, according to a clerk from Lowell District Court.

She was arrested Thursday after a nine-month investigation into TCM Therapy Center at 616 Main St. Officers executed search warrants at the business and her residence, Sheehan said.

“Our Detective Division did an incredible job persevering through the intricacies of this type of investigation to build a solid case and have really set the standard for future investigations of this nature,” he said.

