A 72-year-old man was killed when he and his wife were hit by a car on Route 109 in Dedham Thursday night, officials said.

Bijan Ghayour of Dover and his wife were walking when they were hit by a car near 107 Bridge St. around 8 p.m., Dedham Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Lynch said.

Ghayour was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center after the crash but did not survive his injuries, the Norfolk County district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday morning.