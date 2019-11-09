fb-pixel

Service for commuter rail lines in and out of North Station was severely delayed Saturday , according to officials.

Keolis, the agency that operates the commuter rail, cited communication issues for significant delays in a series of tweets to customers.

Trains on the north side of the commuter rail network were disrupted toward the beginning of the evening, a tweet said.

At 7:16 p.m. the agency said there were residual delays along the north side of the system.

Normal train service will resume once the communication issue is resolved, Keolis said in a tweet.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.

Advertisement