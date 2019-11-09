The communication system failure causing disruptions on train lines on the North Side is still ongoing. Our agents are working to solve it as soon as possible. Real-time location and prediction information remain unavailable but we are investigating the root cause of this outage.

Keolis, the agency that operates the commuter rail, cited communication issues for significant delays in a series of tweets to customers.

Service for commuter rail lines in and out of North Station was severely delayed Saturday , according to officials.

Trains on the north side of the commuter rail network were disrupted toward the beginning of the evening, a tweet said.

At 7:16 p.m. the agency said there were residual delays along the north side of the system.

Normal train service will resume once the communication issue is resolved, Keolis said in a tweet.

