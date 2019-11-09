Officials received a call for a fire in the tower at 111 Perkins St. around 4 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter.

Boston firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire at an apartment inside a 30-story building in Jamaica Plain on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire coming from a sixth-floor apartment and ordered a second alarm, the tweet said.

The fire was contained to that apartment and was knocked down within an hour, according to the department.

One resident was displaced, and no injuries were reported, the department said.

Damages are estimated at $50,000, the department said.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.