A law enforcement dog was hit by a car in Milton Saturday morning, an official said.
The K-9, which does work for Milton police, was struck on Randoph Avenue nearPleasant Street at about 8:30 a.m., according to Lieutenant Mark Alba.
In a brief phone interview, Alba declined to say what agency the dog was working for and whether it was on duty at the time of the crash.
The K-9 was taken to New England Animal Medical Center in West Bridgewater with injuries that were not known, Alba said.
The dog’s handler was not injured and the driver that struck the dog is cooperating with police, according to Alba. No further information was immediately available Saturday morning.
Advertisement
The incident is under investigation.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.