She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman, whom State Police did not name, was a passenger in a 2013 Chrysler 200 taking a left turn when the sedan was struck by an oncoming car at about 9:15 p.m., State Police sid in a statement.

A 21-year-old Lakeville woman was killed in a car crash in Taunton Friday night, according to State Police.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 22-year-old Acushnet man, had been turning from Route 140 southbound across the northbound lanes to toward the ramp for Route 24 when he was hit by a 2005 GMC Envoy traveling northbound, according to State Police.

He was taken Morton Hospital in Taunton with serious injuries, State Police said.

The GMC driver, a 33-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 35-year-old man, both from Plymouth, were taken to Morton Hospital with minor injuries, according to the statement.

No charges had been filed as of Saturday morning and the crash remained under investigation, State Police said.

