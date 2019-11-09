A female Lyft driver sustained minor injuries after being assaulted and carjacked by a male passenger in Braintree Friday evening, according to police.
The passenger asked the Lyft driver to pull over in the area of Shaw Street and Hayward Street around 8:30 p.m, the Braintree Police Department said in a statement.
He allegedly pulled her from the driver’s seat and assaulted her before taking control of the vehicle, the statement said.
The man fled the scene, but crashed a short time later near Washington Street and Broad Street in Weymouth, according to Braintree police.
Weymouth Police apprehended the carjacker after the crash. The incident is under investigation.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the release.
