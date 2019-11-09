A female Lyft driver sustained minor injuries after being assaulted and carjacked by a male passenger in Braintree Friday evening, according to police.

The passenger asked the Lyft driver to pull over in the area of Shaw Street and Hayward Street around 8:30 p.m, the Braintree Police Department said in a statement.

He allegedly pulled her from the driver’s seat and assaulted her before taking control of the vehicle, the statement said.