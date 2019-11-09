A driver from New Hampshire faces several charges after he allegedly waved a gun at another driver Saturday morning as the two drove on Interstate 95 in Danvers, authorities said.

At about 7:35 a.m., State Police received a report that the driver of a northbound gray Nissan Sentra had brandished a gun while driving near Exit 50, according to a statement from State Police.

Troopers stopped the Nissan near Exit 53 in Newbury and found that the driver, Matthew Meserve, 31, of Rollinsford, N.H., was in possession of a Taurus Spectrum .380 caliber pistol with a fully loaded magazine, according to the statement.