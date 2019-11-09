Last night, there was an incident involving a third-party Orange Line shuttle taking its riders to the wrong destination. We take this matter very seriously and are investigating what happened to identify the underlying issues so that we and the vendor can improve.

The agency said it is investigating “an incident involving a third-party Orange Line shuttle taking its riders to the wrong destination,” in a tweet Saturday evening.

Riders boarding a shuttle bus from Orange Line MBTA stops Friday night were taken to the wrong place, the MBTA said.

“We take this matter very seriously and are investigating what happened to identify the underlying issues so that we and the vendor can improve,” the agency said.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday evening.

The MBTA has been providing shuttle bus service to Orange Line customers for the past five weekends during repairs between Ruggles and Sullivan Square stations.

Advertisement

The agency said it will review disruption planning procedures “to ensure riders are safe, informed and brought to their destinations in a timely manner” during shutdown work.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.