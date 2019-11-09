Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Middleborough on Saturday afternoon — despite being unarmed, police said.

The man allegedly walked into the Santander Bank at 77 Center St. at about 12:30 p.m. and passed a note to the teller that demanded money, Middleborough police said in a statement. He is described as standing about 6 feet tall and having graying dark hair and short facial hair.

He was wearing a light gray or white zip-up sweater at the time of the robbery, police said. He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.